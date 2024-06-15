Khloé Kardashian enjoys downtime with True and Tatum in sweet new photo

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian is loving life as a mom of two, even as her dedication to her little ones appears to be putting a wedge between herself and sister Kim !

Khloé Kardashian shared an adorable new photo with her two kids on Saturday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@khloekardashian

The 39-year-old reality star dropped a new snap with her daughter, True, and son, Tatum, via Instagram on Saturday.

The photo, captioned with a simple heart, captures Khloé posing selfie-style as she lay with her two kiddos.

KoKo has made it clear that True and Tatum, both of whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, are her first priority, but as season 5 of The Kardashians has revealed, her devotion to them isn't sitting well with her older sister.

The latest episodes of the family's Hulu series have seen Kim push Khloé to break out of her routine with the kids and instead take on more exciting professional opportunities and even get back out in the dating world.

But the Good American founder isn't having it, and the two's disagreement on the matter appears to be shaping up as one of the major storylines this season.