Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian shared with her All's Fair co- star Sarah Paulson why she believes that the 1969 moon landing was fake!

Kim Kardashian (r.) bonded with her All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson over their love of conspiracy theories. © Collage: IMAGO / Future Image & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On the October 30 episode of The Kardashians, fans saw the 45-year-old bonding with her castmates while filming Ryan Murphy's "sexy" legal drama.

Kim and Sarah are apparently both big "conspiracy theorists," as the reality star confessed that she sends the AHS alum "conspiracies all the time."

In between takes, the co-stars discussed the 1969 Apollo space mission, with Kim telling Sarah, "I'm sending you a million interviews with Buzz Aldrin. This reporter asks, 'What was the scariest moment?' And he goes, 'There was no scary moment because it didn't happen.'"

She added, "It could have been scary, but it wasn't because it didn't happen."