Kim Kardashian goes full conspiracy mode as she claims 1969 moon landing "didn't happen"

No man on the moon? Kim Kardashian shared her thoughts on the 1969 space mission with fellow conspiracy theorist Sarah Paulson on The Kardashians!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian shared with her All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson why she believes that the 1969 moon landing was fake!

Kim Kardashian (r.) bonded with her All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson over their love of conspiracy theories.
Kim Kardashian (r.) bonded with her All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson over their love of conspiracy theories.  © Collage: IMAGO / Future Image & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On the October 30 episode of The Kardashians, fans saw the 45-year-old bonding with her castmates while filming Ryan Murphy's "sexy" legal drama.

Kim and Sarah are apparently both big "conspiracy theorists," as the reality star confessed that she sends the AHS alum "conspiracies all the time."

In between takes, the co-stars discussed the 1969 Apollo space mission, with Kim telling Sarah, "I'm sending you a million interviews with Buzz Aldrin. This reporter asks, 'What was the scariest moment?' And he goes, 'There was no scary moment because it didn't happen.'"

Megan Fox rocks bloody corset for first post-baby outing celebrating Jennifer's Body
Megan Fox Megan Fox rocks bloody corset for first post-baby outing celebrating Jennifer's Body

She added, "It could have been scary, but it wasn't because it didn't happen."

Kim Kardashian bonds with Sarah Paulson on All's Fair set

In her confessional, Kim insisted that since the famed astronaut has "gotten old," he now slips up with comments like that.

"So, I think it didn't happen," she admitted.

Meanwhile, when the fashion mogul isn't busy trading theories with her co-star, the pair are causing chaos on set with their infectious laughter – which, Kim confessed, landed them in brief trouble with castmate Glenn Close!

Who would've guessed that Kim and Sarah were the duo the world needs? The Kardashians airs a new episode every Thursday on Hulu.

Cover photo: Bertrand GUAY / AFP

More on Kim Kardashian: