Kim Kardashian goes full conspiracy mode as she claims 1969 moon landing "didn't happen"
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian shared with her All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson why she believes that the 1969 moon landing was fake!
On the October 30 episode of The Kardashians, fans saw the 45-year-old bonding with her castmates while filming Ryan Murphy's "sexy" legal drama.
Kim and Sarah are apparently both big "conspiracy theorists," as the reality star confessed that she sends the AHS alum "conspiracies all the time."
In between takes, the co-stars discussed the 1969 Apollo space mission, with Kim telling Sarah, "I'm sending you a million interviews with Buzz Aldrin. This reporter asks, 'What was the scariest moment?' And he goes, 'There was no scary moment because it didn't happen.'"
She added, "It could have been scary, but it wasn't because it didn't happen."
Kim Kardashian bonds with Sarah Paulson on All's Fair set
In her confessional, Kim insisted that since the famed astronaut has "gotten old," he now slips up with comments like that.
"So, I think it didn't happen," she admitted.
Meanwhile, when the fashion mogul isn't busy trading theories with her co-star, the pair are causing chaos on set with their infectious laughter – which, Kim confessed, landed them in brief trouble with castmate Glenn Close!
Who would've guessed that Kim and Sarah were the duo the world needs? The Kardashians airs a new episode every Thursday on Hulu.
Cover photo: Bertrand GUAY / AFP