Travis Kelce says he and Taylor Swift have "never" argued in rare comments

New York, New York - Travis Kelce shared a swoon-worthy secret about his romance with Taylor Swift in the latest episode of his New Heights podcast!

Travis Kelce (r.) revealed that he and Taylor Swift have "never" argued in their two-year relationship. © Collage: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP & Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 36-year-old NFL star revealed just how actually romantic his relationship with Taylor is on Wednesday's episode, which featured actor George Clooney as a special guest.



The 64-year-old movie icon dished on his marriage to Amal Clooney during the show after Travis asked about his claim that he has never argued with his wife, even after 10 years of marriage.

George declared that he wasn't lying, and turned the question back at Travis.

"It's only been two and a half years, and you're right. I've never got in an argument. Never once," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said.

Both Travis and his brother Jason, who's been married to his wife Kylie since 2018, seemed to be taking notes on George's advice, with the ER alum explaining, "Neither of us are gonna win the argument, so why get in it?"

Taylor and Travis will have to put that advice to the test after they tie the knot, which insiders claim will happen next summer.