Khloé Kardashian taps Cindy Crawford for buzzy Good American campaign!

Khloé Kardashian has teamed up with supermodel Cindy Crawford for a sultry, new Good American ad!

Khloé Kardashian launched an American Icons campaign for Good American with supermodel Cindy Crawford (l.) as the first star. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloékardashian & cindycrawford

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old fashion mogul dropped her new campaign – named American Icons – for Good American featuring the 58-year-old supermodel on Instagram.

The clip showed Cindy modeling several jeans from Khloé's denim line as well as a white button shirt with no bra, fitted body suits, and sleek leather jackets.



"I love the fact that Good American is committed to representing women of all shapes and sizes," The '90s icon said of the launch to WWD in a statement via email.

She continued, "Historically, fashion has left many of these women out of the conversation, making them feel left out or unable to be part of the fashion moment."

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star's brand praised the supermodel's long-standing career, adding, "Crawford's influence shaped our culture and what it means to be a model, elevating the profession to a realm of respect, admiration and icon status."