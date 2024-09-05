Khloé Kardashian taps Cindy Crawford for buzzy Good American campaign!

Khloé Kardashian has created a new campaign for her Good American line and kicked off the launch with supermodel and fashion icon Cindy Crawford!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has teamed up with supermodel Cindy Crawford for a sultry, new Good American ad!

Khloé Kardashian launched an American Icons campaign for Good American with supermodel Cindy Crawford (l.) as the first star.
Khloé Kardashian launched an American Icons campaign for Good American with supermodel Cindy Crawford (l.) as the first star.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloékardashian & cindycrawford

The icon, the legend, her!

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old fashion mogul dropped her new campaign – named American Icons – for Good American featuring the 58-year-old supermodel on Instagram.

The clip showed Cindy modeling several jeans from Khloé's denim line as well as a white button shirt with no bra, fitted body suits, and sleek leather jackets.

Kim Kardashian reportedly side-eyed for "creepy and weird" strategy to find new love
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian reportedly side-eyed for "creepy and weird" strategy to find new love

"I love the fact that Good American is committed to representing women of all shapes and sizes," The '90s icon said of the launch to WWD in a statement via email.

She continued, "Historically, fashion has left many of these women out of the conversation, making them feel left out or unable to be part of the fashion moment."

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star's brand praised the supermodel's long-standing career, adding, "Crawford's influence shaped our culture and what it means to be a model, elevating the profession to a realm of respect, admiration and icon status."

The shoot earned a ton of buzz from fans and stars alike, with KoKo's older sister, Kourtney, writing, "Wow incredible!!"

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloékardashian & cindycrawford

More on Khloé Kardashian: