Kylie Jenner drops more wild footage from Khloé's denim-and-diamonds bash

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has given fans more glimpses at Khloé Kardashian 's western-themed birthday bash over the weekend!

Kylie Jenner (c.) shared more intimate looks at Khloé Kardashian's (l.) 40th birthday bash. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Sunday, the 26-year-old beauty mogul dropped more footage from the "best night ever," where the famous clan gathered for the newly 40-year-old Good American founder's b-day party.



The clip from the "Khloé Saloon" featured Kylie riding a mechanical bull with her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou, the birthday girl dancing on a stage in front of her four-tier cake, and rapper Snoop Dogg entertaining the crowd with a special performance.

The Khy mogul, who rocked a strapless denim dress and boots, was also seen taking shots with her BFF before Kylie was recorded dancing with her mom, Kris Jenner, as white dollar bills fell around them.

Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme vitamins line was also on tap, and the mom of two filmed herself throwing some back before taking more shots.

Kylie's clip concluded with a trip to In-N-Out, where they partook in a burger with Stassie after their wild night.