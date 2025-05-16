Kid Rock's restaurant shuts down to protect undocumented staff from Trump-ordered ICE raids

Nashville, Tennessee - A restaurant owned by MAGA musician Kid Rock was recently closed down in an attempt to evade one of President Donald Trump 's immigration raids.

Kid Rock's (r.) Nashville restaurant was shut down over the weekend as immigration agents conducted raids, part of Donald Trump's deportation efforts. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

According to Nashville Scene, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, went hunting for undocumented migrants in south Nashville on Saturday, which caused a number of employees at Rock's the Big A** Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse to not show up for work.

An anonymous employee told the outlet the restaurant quickly grew "crazy busy" by the evening as major events nearby let out, but there was "no one in the kitchen to cook the food."

By 9:30 PM, the "manager came back and told anyone without legal status to go home."

Trump has been leading an aggressive anti-immigration effort that has seen hundreds of undocumented people deported to foreign prisons without due process.

As the president's most outspoken supporters in the arts, Rock has regularly used his influence to push many of Trump's most controversial views, including the narrative that immigrants are "murderers" and "rapists."

The Trump administration and immigration agencies have insisted their efforts are aimed at getting rid of violent criminals and making America safer.