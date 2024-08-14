Halle Berry explains shocking exit from Kim Kardashian's new legal drama: "next time!"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's next TV gig All's Fair has already garnered some drama with Halle Berry's shocking exit!

Halley Berry (l.) explained why she surprisingly exited Kim Kardashian's (r.) legal drama, All's Fair. © Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS & CHARLEY GALLAY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During the 58-year-old star's premiere for her new Netflix spy flick, The Union, Halle dished on her surprising exit from the buzzy legal drama.



The John Wick star raised eyebrows last month when reports confirmed Halle left Ryan Murphy's new series, which she was also set to executive produce.

The Oscar-winner explained on the red carpet, "You know, things happen for a reason. But I would have loved to have been there with those ladies, and I know it's gonna be great."

She added, "It's Ryan Murphy! I mean, you know, duh, but next time!"

Halle's ex-role on the Hulu series hasn't been released yet, but Variety also reported that the she left due to "scheduling conflicts."