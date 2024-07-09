Kim Kardashian's buzzy legal drama series scores A-list cast additions
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's newest TV venture has found two A-list additions to its ensemble cast!
Per Deadline, the 43-year-old reality star's new legal drama, All's Fair, has welcomed the additions of actors Halle Berry and Glenn Close.
Kim, Halle, and Glenn will serve as executive producers along with their roles in the series, which was created by Hollywood powerhouse Ryan Murphy.
The Glee co-creator previously described All's Fair as "a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural."
The SKIMs mogul will star as a high-power divorce lawyer at an all-female firm in Los Angeles. Glenn and Halle's roles have not yet been revealed.
Kim scored her first big TV role under Ryan's guidance on the latest season of American Horror Story, where she starred alongside Emma Roberts.
How long will Kim Kardashian keep acting?
Emma and Kim are set to reunite for another drama series based on Via Bleidner's memoir If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous By Now. Both will serve as executive producers, but it's unclear whether they'll also take on acting roles as well.
Despite the flood of new projects, Kim has been brutally honest about the future of her on-screen career.
"I've got about ten years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me, and then I'll take some time off," she said recently on The Kardashians.
