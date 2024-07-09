Kim Kardashian's buzzy legal drama series scores A-list cast additions

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's newest TV venture has found two A-list additions to its ensemble cast!

Kim Kardashian's (c.) next TV project has found two A-list additions to its ensemble cast in Halle Berry (l.) and Glenn Close. © Collage: GREG DOHERTY & Aliah Anderson & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per Deadline, the 43-year-old reality star's new legal drama, All's Fair, has welcomed the additions of actors Halle Berry and Glenn Close.

Kim, Halle, and Glenn will serve as executive producers along with their roles in the series, which was created by Hollywood powerhouse Ryan Murphy.

The Glee co-creator previously described All's Fair as "a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural."

The SKIMs mogul will star as a high-power divorce lawyer at an all-female firm in Los Angeles. Glenn and Halle's roles have not yet been revealed.

Kim scored her first big TV role under Ryan's guidance on the latest season of American Horror Story, where she starred alongside Emma Roberts.