Kim Kardashian's surprising role in Ryan Murphy's new legal drama revealed!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's acting era ignites as the mogul's newest role has been revealed!

Kim Kardashian (r.) will reportedly portray her divorce attorney, Laura Wasser (l.), in Ryan Murphy's Hulu drama. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@laurawasserofficial & @kimkardashian

Per TMZ, the 43-year-old reality star will play her real-life divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, in Ryan Murphy's legal drama, All's Fair.

The high-profile attorney represented Kim during her tumultuous splits from both Kanye West and Kris Humphries and has also worked with Britney Spears.

It's been previously reported that the SKIMs founder would play a successful Los Angeles-based divorce lawyer who leads an all-female law firm in the AHS creator's upcoming Hulu project.

The series has been described by Deadline as a "high-end, glossy, and sexy, adult procedural."

A-listers Halle Berry and Glenn Close were also announced to join the cast in undisclosed roles, but the Catwoman star has since left the project, per Variety.