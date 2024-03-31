Kardashian-Jenners enjoy lavish Easter celebration together!
Los Angeles, California - From Kim Kardashian to Kendall Jenner, the Kar-Jenner fam is giving major FOMO with their adorable Easter festivities!
The annual Kardashian-Jenner Easter extravaganza is back, and this year social media is overflowing with pics and clips of their picture-perfect celebrations.
Kris Jenner went all out in hosting an incredible event featuring spring-inspired floral arrangements, Easter activities for kids, and so much more.
But the real stars of this show are, of course, the cutie patootie grandkids!
Ahead of Easter, Khloé Kardashian gave fans a sneak peek of the holiday vibes with a look at her two kids, True and Tatum, rocking bunny pajamas.
Kim Kardashian also offered fans a glimpse of her Easter chill time. In one Instagram Story, the SKIMs founder shared some heart-meltingly cute photos of her kids' vibrantly decorated Easter eggs!
The Kardashian-Jenner family does Easter in style!
But it wouldn't be a Kardashian-Jenner celebration without some seriously trendy style!
Kendall Jenner looked stunning in an Insta Story showing off a gorgeous white flowy gown for the holiday and Kim dropped a snapshot of momager Kris Jenner in the bunny PJs that she apparently gifted the whole family – along with bunny SKIMS slippers, of course!
In another Instagram Story, Kim showed off four of the family's daughters rocking matching fluffy pastel outfits with chic metallic cowboy boots.
It looks like the Kar-Jenners are focusing on family first this Easter!
