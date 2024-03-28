Khloé Kardashian shares sweet pic of True and Tatum ahead of Easter holiday

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian kicked off the Easter holiday with a sweet look at her two kiddies, True and Tatum !

Khloé Kardashian (l.) shared a new look at her growing kids True (r.) and Tatum. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

Time seems to be flying by when it comes to the 39-year-old Good American owner's two kids.

On Wednesday evening, KoKo snuck a cute pic of her five-year-old daughter and her 19-month-old son via her Instagram story.

The snap showed True smiling from ear to ear while sitting behind her baby brother as he looked at the camera wearing sweet bunny pajamas.

The Kardashians star wasn't featured in the pic, but the love is clearly felt from her little ones!

With the Easter holiday right around the corner, one can't help but wonder if KoKo will be doing a joint celebration with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

The NBA star was recently hit with a huge back child support suit from Maralee Nichols for the two's son Theo.

Yet, Tristan and Khloé seem to be amicable at the moment, as the business owner recently gave her ex a sweet birthday tribute.