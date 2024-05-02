Kim and Khloé Kardashian hilariously dredge up their iconic purse fight

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian kicked off throwback Thursday with one of their most epic fights from Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

Don't be f*cking rude! Kim and Khloé Kardashian hilariously trade blows over their iconic purse fight. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloékardashian & @kimkardashian

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old Good American founder retweeted the iconic "purse" fight from back in the day between herself and the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul.

The clip was from season two of KUWTK when the sisters fought over Kim's pricey Bentley and first uttered the now-infamous line, "Don't be f*cking rude."

KoKo captioned the tweet, "I wish she would try this now @KimKardashian."

The AHS star hilariously hit back at her sister by commenting, "Baby be careful what you wish for…my bag is much bigger today than it was 16 years ago."

Yet the Revenge Body host wasn't done trading blows as she tweeted, "Damn I love it when you talk to me like this!! Made me a little excited. I love when you stunt on me," adding that Kim has awoken her inner "Khlomoney."

KoKo continued, "I'll see you and you big a** bag soon. Make it a Himalayan."