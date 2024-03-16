The Kardashians season 5: What can fans expect, and when will it premiere?

Los Angeles, California - And just like that, the reality TV series The Kardashians has announced its season 5 premiere date. Here's what to expect when the famous family returns!

The Kardashians season 5 premiere date has been confirmed along with what to expect from the anticipated season. © Screenshot/Instagram/krisjenner

On March 8, Hulu dropped the first teaser for the upcoming season of the reality series, and it would that the stars are aligning in season five.

The brief clip began with Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian standing outside in the dark around a fire while the SKIMs mogul looked up at the sky.

The scene then switched to daytime and showed Kylie Jenner looking off into the distance while giving Dune vibes in a slinky dress with a hood.

Kendall Jenner then suddenly appears and looks into the camera, as does her mom, Kris.

The clip ends with the words "new horizons await" appearing on the screen before a final look at the famous ladies together.

With this tantalizing teaser hinting towards big things this season, here's what viewers can expect when The Kardashians returns!