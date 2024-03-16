The Kardashians season 5: What can fans expect, and when will it premiere?
Los Angeles, California - And just like that, the reality TV series The Kardashians has announced its season 5 premiere date. Here's what to expect when the famous family returns!
On March 8, Hulu dropped the first teaser for the upcoming season of the reality series, and it would that the stars are aligning in season five.
The brief clip began with Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian standing outside in the dark around a fire while the SKIMs mogul looked up at the sky.
The scene then switched to daytime and showed Kylie Jenner looking off into the distance while giving Dune vibes in a slinky dress with a hood.
Kendall Jenner then suddenly appears and looks into the camera, as does her mom, Kris.
The clip ends with the words "new horizons await" appearing on the screen before a final look at the famous ladies together.
With this tantalizing teaser hinting towards big things this season, here's what viewers can expect when The Kardashians returns!
When will The Kardashians season 5 premiere?
The teaser's description reads, "Just when you think life can't get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive."
"From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors," it continues. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris."
Since the reality show's season four finale, the iconic clan has had plenty of changes take place.
Therefore, fans can expect more details on Kourt welcoming her baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker, Kim's budding acting career, plus what really happened between Kendall and Bad Bunny.
Mark you calendars! The Kardashians season 5 will air on Hulu May 23.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/krisjenner