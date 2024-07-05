Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Megan Fox, and more stars stun at Hamptons white party

Hamptons, New York - The stars came out in force for July 4th as Michael Rubin hosted his annual white party, with Kim and Khloé Kardashian , Megan Fox , Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Dunne , and many more in attendance!

Megan Fox (l.) and Machine Gun Kelly (center l.) joined Kim (center r.) and Khloé Kardashian (r.) at the A-list Hamptons white party. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@michaelrubin

Who wasn't at the white party?

After Thursday's exclusive bash, Michael Rubin took to Instagram the next morning to drop the first crop of photos alongside his A-list guests.

"Grateful to be able to bring so many incredible people together," he wrote under the post, which opened with a snap of the mogul posing with NFL star Tom Brady, CJ Stroud, and Rob Gronkowski, rapper Quavo, and comedian Druski.

The second photo revealed Kim and Khloé's looks for the night, with the reality stars taking quite different style approaches to the color theme.

The SKIMs founder wowed in a deep plunging halter gown with a large cross necklace, while her younger sister rocked a turtleneck cut-out dress.

Elsewhere in the post, Michael was seen partying with Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Lil Wayne.

A later snap also revealed Megan Fox, who donned a sweet eyelet minidress, posing with her on-again, off-again beau Machine Gun Kelly.