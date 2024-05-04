Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly taking their romance "day by day"

Los Angeles, California - Insiders just spilled some more tea on where Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stand in their rocky relationship!

Megan Fox (l.) and Machine Gun Kelly (r.) are seemingly still making things work after confirming the end of their engagement. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After sharing a cozy moment at the Stagecoach festival together, insiders have dished that the 37-year-old Transformers star and the 34-year-old rocker are taking their allegedly tumultuous relationship "one day at a time."



A source told ET that Megan and MGK "are continuing to go to therapy, be fully transparent with each other about their feelings, and have consistent communication."

The tipster shared that despite dealing with "trust issues," the self-proclaimed soul mates are "committed" to being together forever and are "respecting each other's space when needed, which is key for them during this time."

The Pretty Boys Are Poisonous author and the Bloody Valentine artist have long been the subject of split rumors, which heightened after Megan confirmed that the two ended their engagement.

Still, the insider added that Megan and MGK are "doing their best to make things work and keeping their kids in mind as well."