Sabrina Carpenter drops surprise album announcement: "Can't wait for it to be yours"

Los Angeles, California - She's back! Sabrina Carpenter has surprised fans with a new album announcement less than a year after dropping her smash-hit record Short n' Sweet.

Sabrina Carpenter will release her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, on August 29. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

The 26-year-old pop star shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday, revealing the album's title is Man's Best Friend.

The record will debut on August 29, with Sabrina adding in the caption, "i can't wait for it to be yours."

The cover art features the Espresso singer wearing a black minidress as she poses on all fours, with her hand reaching towards a man whose face is out of frame.

Sabrina's surprise announcement comes after she debuted a new song called Manchild, which now appears to be the lead single of Man's Best Friend.

This will be the Nonsense artist's seventh studio album, and while she's certainly not a newbie to the music industry, she experienced breakthrough success off the heels of 2024's Short n' Sweet.

The album, which went on to win a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, features smash-hit singles Espresso and Please Please Please.