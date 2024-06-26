Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly heat up romance with summer solstice date

Laurel Highlands, Pennsylvania - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out in style amid their undefined romance !

Does Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's (r.) latest sighting mean the pair are solid? © VIVIEN KILLILEA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Over the weekend, the 38-year-old Transformers star and the 34-year-old artist were spotted at Nemacolin Summer Solstice: The Chateau Re-Opening party.

The stylish pair joined fellow celebs, such as Lady Gaga and Neil Patrick Harris, for the star-studded event, where Megan and MGK rocked matching fits.

The self-proclaimed "twin-flames" coordinated in black and white pinstripe blazers which Megan paired with an oversized jacket, fishnet tights, and a diamond choker.

MGK also added some eye-catching accessories to his look which included black loafers.

The latest sight of the couple, who have called off their engagement, seemingly confirmed that the couple is still going strong despite remaining coy on the current status of their relationship.

Back in May, insiders spilled that Megan and MGK are taking things "day by day" after being hit with split rumors.