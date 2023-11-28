Kim and Kourtney Kardashian kick off holiday season with lavish Christmas decor

Los Angeles, California - Nobody quite celebrates Christmas like Kim Kardashian and her family, so leave it to the SKIMs owner and her sister Kourtney to kick off the holiday season with some over-the-top decorations!

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian (l) have begun their Christmas takeover with festive holiday decorations. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Kardashian households.

On Monday, Kim took to her Instagram story to give fans a glimpse at her lavish holiday decorations.

The American Horror Story star's clip showed her pulling into to her driveway as multiple rows of tall trees adorned with bright white lights came into view.

Meanwhile, Kourtney followed suit by posting a video to her IG story that highlighted the beginning of her holiday decorating.

The Poosh owner's video featured her lit Christmas tree and a homemade elf display featuring four sledding Elf on the Shelf dolls. The elves are glued to silver foil plates to represent their sleds, with cotton balls places around them as snow.

"Elf Sledding Now Open," a sign on top of the stand reads.

Kourt, who just welcomed her fourth child, Rocky, captioned the video, "Elf season has begun."