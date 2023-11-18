Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby boy's name and birthdate revealed!

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby boy's name had been officially confirmed, along with his birthdate.

Kourtney Kardashian (l) and Travis Barker's baby boy's name was revealed to be Rocky. © Collage: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS & Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

Rocky has rocked on in!

Per People, the 44-year-old Posh founder and the 48-year-old drummer did indeed name their son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

According to Kravis' baby boy's birth certificate, Rocky was born on November 1, a day after their favorite holiday, Halloween.

Rocky's arrival was first reported a few days after his birth, but the chatter that Kourtney and Travis had already welcomed their son initially started after Kylie Jenner was spotted going to Cedars-Sinai hospital in LA.



The couple were seen leaving the hospital with their son about a week later, yet it's reported sis Kim Kardashian hasn't met Rocky yet.



It's been quite the journey since Kourt announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 show last year.



While Kourt wasn't shy about flashing her bump, she did an undergo urgent fetal surgery to save their son's life.