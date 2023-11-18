Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby boy's name and birthdate revealed!
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby boy's name had been officially confirmed, along with his birthdate.
Rocky has rocked on in!
Per People, the 44-year-old Posh founder and the 48-year-old drummer did indeed name their son Rocky Thirteen Barker.
According to Kravis' baby boy's birth certificate, Rocky was born on November 1, a day after their favorite holiday, Halloween.
Rocky's arrival was first reported a few days after his birth, but the chatter that Kourtney and Travis had already welcomed their son initially started after Kylie Jenner was spotted going to Cedars-Sinai hospital in LA.
The couple were seen leaving the hospital with their son about a week later, yet it's reported sis Kim Kardashian hasn't met Rocky yet.
It's been quite the journey since Kourt announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 show last year.
While Kourt wasn't shy about flashing her bump, she did an undergo urgent fetal surgery to save their son's life.
Thankfully, everything seems to have worked for Kravis and baby Rocky, as he joins the Kardashian crew.
