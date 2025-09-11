Kim Kardashian and Drake reignite dating rumors with Italy vacations!

Lake Como, Italy - Kim Kardashian and Drake raised eyebrows after the two seemingly vacationed at the same mansion in Italy!

Kim Kardashian (r.) and Drake (l.) are once again sparking dating rumors after eagle-eyed fans noticed that they vacationed at the same villa in Italy. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@champagnepapi & @kimkardashian

The 44-year-old fashion mogul dropped an Instagram dump on Tuesday, highlighting her Italian vacay with daughter North West.

But eagle-eyed fans noted the similarities between Kimmy Cakes' snaps and where the Passionfruit rapper recently stayed, per a real estate account.

The page described the European villa as "luxurious" and "breathtaking," while internet sleuths have theorized that Kim and Drake secretly stayed at the hotel around the same time.

"Streets saying Drake and Kim Kardashian a new couple," one fan declared on Reddit in a post that featured side-by-side images of The Kardashians star posing on the balcony and snaps from the real estate page as evidence.

The gossip comes amid other reports that Kim – who is divorced from rapper Kanye West – has a "crush" on yet another rapper, Post Malone, who recently starred in her SKIMS Mens' campaign.