Is Kim Kardashian crushing on Post Malone after his SKIMS campaign?
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian insiders claim that she could have her sights set on Post Malone!
Per Star Magazine, the 44-year-old fashion icon was "super impressed" by the Sunflower rapper – born Austin Post – after he starred in her latest SKIMS Men campaign.
A source shared, "Kim personally selected Austin for the campaign. They've built up a good working relationship and had some great conversations about parenting, music, and Austin's difficulties and hopes for the future."
The insider compared the 30-year-old to Kim's ex, Pete Davidson, saying that Post is" extremely down to earth and not consumed by fame."
They added, "Kim would love to host him in LA and see where it leads. She's crushing on him big time."
The Kardashians star was said to be secretly dating a "mystery man" – reportedly a real estate investor – earlier this year, but it's unclear if the two are in a committed relationship.
After her contentious divorce from Kanye West, Kim got honest about her essential dating requirements – if the Congratulations rapper is her next bae, hopefully he meets her expectations!
Cover photo: Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian