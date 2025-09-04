Is Kim Kardashian crushing on Post Malone after his SKIMS campaign?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian insiders claim that she could have her sights set on Post Malone!

Kim Kardashian could have a crush on Post Malone (l.) after the pair teamed up for a SKIMS Mens campaign. © Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Per Star Magazine, the 44-year-old fashion icon was "super impressed" by the Sunflower rapper – born Austin Post – after he starred in her latest SKIMS Men campaign.

A source shared, "Kim personally selected Austin for the campaign. They've built up a good working relationship and had some great conversations about parenting, music, and Austin's difficulties and hopes for the future."

The insider compared the 30-year-old to Kim's ex, Pete Davidson, saying that Post is" extremely down to earth and not consumed by fame."

They added, "Kim would love to host him in LA and see where it leads. She's crushing on him big time."

The Kardashians star was said to be secretly dating a "mystery man" – reportedly a real estate investor – earlier this year, but it's unclear if the two are in a committed relationship.