Kim Kardashian and North West are a bubblegum dream in new TikTok!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian bared her sculpted abs while enjoying a girls day out with North West and her niece Penelope Disik.

Hello Kitty vibes! Kim Kardashian (l) and North West share a look at their girls day out with Penelope Disick. © Collage: Screenshot/tiktok/kimandnorth

Kim and North strike again, but this time, the mom-and-daughter duo, who were joined by Kourtney Kardashian's own mini-me, ventured to the Sanrio Store and the Hello Kitty Cafe.

Om Thursday, the pair posted footage from their girls' day out on their joint TikTok account, and the trio clearly had a blast.

The clips featured quick glances of the colorful café and tasty treats, as well as a graphic art wall that highlighted popular Sanrio characters.

For the outing, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner showed off her toned abs in a gray crop top and matching gray sweatpants.

Kimmy completed the look with a bubblegum pink faux fur, a matching fuzzy purse, and a pair of motorcycle-style sunglasses while sporting her signature brunette tresses in a causal updo.

Meanwhile, North the nine-year-old star in the making rocked a Sanrio t-shirt, pink pants, and stylish purple braids while looking thrilled as she held a bedazzled-pink laptop case with a Hello Kitty graphic.