Kim Kardashian breaks a sweat with epic "no pain no gain" weight training routine

Los Angeles, California - No paint no gain! Kim Kardashian gave fans a glimpse at her intense weight training program on Instagram.

Nothing but gains here! Kim Kardashian continued her gym sessions with some heavy weight training. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Sunday evening, Kimmy Cakes continued her recent gym series with an extensive look at her two-hour lifting routine.



The Kardashians star shared back-to-back clips of herself breaking a sweat with her fitness trainer.

"I'm gonna show you guys a little bit of my workout today," Kim captioned the IG story, which featured the 42-year-old holding a large dumbbell

"It's been three months now working out with @senada.greca. We lift weights for two hours daily and do 5 or 6 days a week... This exercise is called a 'split stance good morning.'"

The SKIMs owner explained that her initial goal "was to gain muscle and be strong," and as of late, she has begun seeing results.

"I see such a difference already. I'm proud of our commitment together. It always starts with small goals," she wrote in another video.



The reality star could be seen jamming to a few hits during the session, including Taylor Swift's You Need to Calm Down.