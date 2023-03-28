Kim Kardashian and North West duke it out in hilarious new TikTok

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and North West showed fans how they hash out their differences in a hillairous new TikTok.

Kim Kardashian and North West duked it out with bird sounds in a hilarious new TikTok! © Collage: Screenshot/tiktok/kimandnorth

A new week means fresh content from the epic mom-and-daughter duo.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old Kardashians star and her daughter dropped a new clip to their joint TikTok account, dramatizing how they argue with each other.

The short video featured Kimmy Cakes, who shows off her flawless skin with a fresh, make-up free skin, playfully arguing with her nine-year-old daughter who hysterically rolls her eyes and looks annoyed at her mom.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye West's oldest child wears a black Yeezy tee, with her 'do pulled back into a ponytail while stylishly sporting baby hairs.

The pair were seen making frenzied hand gestures to the sound of bird noises in the jungle in footage during their playful banter.

The cute clip is a pretty accurate depiction of how most moms and daughters look whilst arguing.

But the funny TikTok isn't the only thing the pair have been up to as of late, as reports have confirmed that North will be launching her own skin care line.