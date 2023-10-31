Kim Kardashian and North West get Clueless for Halloween

Los Angeles, California - As if! Kim Kardashian slayed in her matching costume with North West for Halloween .

As if Kim Kardashian and North West (r) wouldn't rule Halloween season with their stunning Clueless costumes. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Duh! The iconic mom-daughter duo have struck again, and are totally "rolling with the homies."

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul and her 10-year-old mini-me channeled their inner Cher and Dionne with a post for spooky season.

Kim shared the pair's Clueless costumes on Instagram, with The Kardashians star sporting Alicia Silverstone's Cher look from the 1995 movie that included a blonde wig, matching yellow plaid skirt and blazer, and knee-high white socks.

As for North, the pre-teen donned Stacey Dash's iconic fit that featured a black plaid skirt and blazer, signature floral topped wide-brim hat, and black knee-high socks.

The photoshoot was styled by Dolce & Gabbana, per Kim's tags, and showed pics of the two posing in front of a white Jeep – just like the one driven by Cher in the movie.

It's been sometime since Kim and North teamed up for some Halloween magic. In 2019, Kim and North rocked Flintstones costumes where the mom of four dressed as Betty Rubble and her mini-me went as Wilma.