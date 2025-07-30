Kim Kardashian drops SKIMS' first-ever face wrap!
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line has dropped the "must-have" product that will change nighttime routines forever!
Just when you thought the 44-year-old mogul has done it all, Kim has managed to merge skin care with her shape wear line.On Tuesday, Kim launched the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, which, per a press release, is "a must-have addition to your nightly routine."
The unique face wrap is a homage to a beauty routine used in a scene from the 1992 film Death Becomes Her, starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis.
The Kardashians star shared a look at SKIMS' first-ever facial item on her Instagram Story. It comes in two neutral colors, clay and cocoa.
According to the SKIMS website, the face wrap offers strong support along the jaw and neckline, plus contains collagen yarns and is made of the brand's signature sculpting fabric.
Does Kim's ultimate beauty hack bring eternal youth for those who use it? Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until the reality star restocks the in-demand item to find out, as it's currently sold out!
Cover photo: Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP