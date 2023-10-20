North West makes big reveal with mom Kim Kardashian on TikTok live

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's daughter North shared new information about her health via TikTok.

While on TikTok Live with her mom Kim Kardashian, North West (r.) revealed she has dyslexia. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kimandnorth & Instagram/kimkardashian

The 10-year-old has proven she may take after her dad Kanye even more than fans thought by not shying away from putting herself out there.

Kim and North hopped on TikTok live during the airing of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, where the pre-teen spilled that she has dyslexia.

"Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?" she said while rocking a hot pink bonnet.

Kim quickly interjected, "Northie, you are sure spilling the tea on here."

North didn't pay her mom any mind and continued by asking viewers, "Should I drop an album?"

Kim immediately went into mom mode, saying before ending the video, "I am going to get off this Live right now because you are just saying way too much. I purposely don't talk about stuff that you are going through."

Despite having a joint TikTok with her daughter, the SKIMs founder has kept her kids' personal lives largely off of social media.