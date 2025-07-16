Kim Kardashian slams rumor that she "forgot" North West at hotel as a baby

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has clarified the infamous lore that she accidentally abandoned North West when she was a baby!

Kim Kardashian clapped back at the long-standing rumor that she forgot North West (l.) during her time in Paris in 2014. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 44-year-old multi-hyphenate mogul took to her Instagram story over the weekend to address the rumor that she forgot her now-12-year-old daughter when she was a toddler back in 2014.

The gossip was revived with the recirculation of viral footage showing Kim leaving the Le Royal Monceau in a two-piece blush pink distressed set, plus a gray coat over her shoulders.

Per E! News, The Kardashians star explained on her story, "I wanted to show off the look before holding her, bc her outfit didn't match mine!"

She added, "I didn't forget her!!!!"

Kim first slammed the idea that she abandoned North in October 2014 with an X post, jokingly writing, "Do u guys really think a 1year old would be inside the lobby by herself! Oh wait she was waiting to check out lol."