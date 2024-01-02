Kim Kardashian and North West ring in the New Year with stylish TikToks

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West rang in 2024 with a silly TikTok following their stylish ski trip!

Kim Kardashian and North West (r) brought in 2024 with more iconic TikTok content. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Monday, the mom-daughter duo kicked off the New Year with a cute TikTok clip posted to their joint account.

Kim and North hilariously recorded themselves mouthing the lyrics to LiKay's God Thank You For 2024, where they also sported fake whiskers and pink ribbons thanks to a Hello Kitty filter.

Before this, the two shared footage from their fashionable New Year's Eve ski trip.

The short clip featured Kim and North rocking their winter gear, with The Kardashians star sporting a pair of black goggles, a white puffer coat, and a neck warmer that partially concealed her face.

The pre-teen's ensemble consisted of a white jacket, reflective goggles, and a shimmering pink beanie.

The post was set to a remix of Drake's Cameras/Good Ones Go and was simply captioned, "Going skiing."