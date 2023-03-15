Kim Kardashian and North West are in heaven in adorable TikTok clip

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have returned to TikTok for more feel-good content!

North West is clearly Kim Kardashian's (r) pocket of sunshine, per their latest and downright adorable TikTok clip. © Collage: Screenshot/tiktok/kimandnorth

Kimmy Cakes took a break from her recent Instagram slay for more wholesome TikTok fun with her mini-me.

On Tuesday, the pair dropped the clip on their joint account, where Kim was again makeup-free and glowing as she sang along to Hiko's Until I Found You by.

The mom-and-daughter duo sweetly cuddled as they lip-synched the lyrics: "Heaven when I held you again. How could we ever just be friends? I would rather die than let you go."

While Kim chose to go bare-faced, the nine-year-old social media star sported a slicked-back hairstyle while rocking a white t-shirt.

The Kardashians star also kept it casual with a black hoodie.

Towards the end of the clip, Kim and North turned and sang the words to each other before the pre-teen planted a big kiss on her mom's cheek.

Before the post, North had been posting solo content on the app, with one of her last clips featuring up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice.

What makes the collab very interesting are recent rumors that the artist has been dating Pete Davidson, Kim's most recent ex!