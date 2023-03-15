Kim Kardashian and North West are in heaven in adorable TikTok clip

Kim Kardashian and North West are back making TikTok magic after the pre-teen posted several solo clips and content.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have returned to TikTok for more feel-good content!

North West is clearly Kim Kardashian's (r) pocket of sunshine, per their latest and downright adorable TikTok clip.
North West is clearly Kim Kardashian's (r) pocket of sunshine, per their latest and downright adorable TikTok clip.

Kimmy Cakes took a break from her recent Instagram slay for more wholesome TikTok fun with her mini-me.

On Tuesday, the pair dropped the clip on their joint account, where Kim was again makeup-free and glowing as she sang along to Hiko's Until I Found You by.

The mom-and-daughter duo sweetly cuddled as they lip-synched the lyrics: "Heaven when I held you again. How could we ever just be friends? I would rather die than let you go."

While Kim chose to go bare-faced, the nine-year-old social media star sported a slicked-back hairstyle while rocking a white t-shirt.

The Kardashians star also kept it casual with a black hoodie.

Towards the end of the clip, Kim and North turned and sang the words to each other before the pre-teen planted a big kiss on her mom's cheek.

Before the post, North had been posting solo content on the app, with one of her last clips featuring up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice.

What makes the collab very interesting are recent rumors that the artist has been dating Pete Davidson, Kim's most recent ex!

The 23-year-old music star was seen in the post lip-syncing to a mashup of her 2023 single In Ha Mood and The Buggles' Video Killed the Radio Star, as North playfully raps along next to her.

