Kim Kardashian and North West team up with Olivia Pierson for epic TikTok dance

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian enlisted the help of her bestie for her most recent TikTok collaboration with her oldest daughter, North West!

Kim Kardashian (l) and North West bust some moves in a new TikTok clip with Kim's BFF Olivia Pierson. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kimkardashian

Kim and North are back and they brought a special guest with them.

On Monday, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner posted a new clip to her solo account of their epic dance routine that featured one of Kim's BFF, Olivia Pierson.

And once again, the nine-year-old was the star of the show, as the beauty mogul and her bestie were clearly just backup dancers.

In the clip, the trio bust some moves to Mariah Carey's It's a Wrap and mouthed the lyrics to the song with North front and center.

The Kardashians star and the influencer wore matching black attire, while the pre-teen rocked a gray T-shirt and pink shorts.

"It's a wrap for you baby," Kim captioned the dance clip.

It's clear to see that Kim and Kanye "Ye" West's oldest child is a star in the making. The budding fashionista has already nabbed her first movie role alongside Kim in the Paw Patrol sequel.

Plus North was also a fashion moment during Paris Fashion Week in July.