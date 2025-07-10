Kim Kardashian honors Elizabeth Taylor as she drips in diamonds for Balenciaga

Paris, France - Kim Kardashian surprised the audience at Balenciaga's AW25 show with her catwalk as she dripped in diamonds!

Kim Kardashian (pictured) paid homage to Elizabeth Taylor while walking the runway at Balenciaga's AW25 show. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 44-year-old star gave mob-wife-meets-bridal couture vibes with her sensual ensemble while attending the Italian fashion house's runway show.

Kim modeled a hip-hugging, white halter dress that featured lace trimming around the padded bust, along with a matching fluffy coat and a pair of satin heels.

But let's talk about those blinged-out accessories!

The Kardashians star added a diamond choker and necklace pairing from Lorraine Schwartz while also rocking her "idol" Elizabeth Taylor's statement earrings that reportedly cost $650,000, per Hello Magazine.

After all, diamonds are a girl's best friend!

Kim also graced the runway for the Fall/Winter set and gushed over the moment in her Instagram post where she shared more up-close images of her breath-taking fit.