Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland are twinning during hot gym session

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland stunned in sexy gym attire during a joint early morning workout session!

Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland (l) are ladies who love the gym, per Kim's recent Instagram pics! © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Who knew that Kim K is BFFs with the Destiny's Child member?

The A-listers looked epically chic – and bootylicious – while hitting the gym on Thursday morning.

The 42-year-old SKIMs owner shared back-to-back snaps on her Instagram story of the early morning fitness session, with the first clip showing Kimmy Cakes doing some chin-ups.

"Flip flop workout, don't judge, we're getting strong," the beauty mogul wrote over the clip featuring her on a machine.

The Kardashians star posted more snaps of her posing with the singer in matching black workout attire that made the most of their fit physiques.

"Nothing like working out with friends to keep you motivated," the mom four captioned the pic.

The last snap in the gym photo session featured Kim, Kelly, and Kim's trainer Senada Greca.

It's interesting that the budding lawyer and the R&B star are close considering Kim's seemingly complicated relationship with Kelly's actual BFF and fellow former Destiny's Child member, Beyoncé.

Word on the street is that Queen Bey isn't the biggest fan of Kimmy Cakes, which is rumored to be the reason why she and hubby Jay-Z skipped out on Kim's Italian nuptials to her ex, Kanye "Ye" West.