Kim Kardashian brushes off corset controversy with Venice Film Festival outing
Venice, Italy - Kim Kardashian and daughter North West made a fashionable arrival in Venice after the pre-teen's recent corset controversy!
On Thursday, the mom-daughter duo was captured attending the Venice Film Festival – a first for the 12-year-old – and naturally, they did so in style.
Kim flaunted her curves in a long, black halter dress featuring a cut-out in the middle, which she paired with pointed-toe heels and black sunglasses.
As for North, the youngster opted for a less scandalous look – a gray-and-white pinstriped dress decorated in safety pins paired with chunky boots.
Her neon blue hair made a return, though, this time being styled in two ponytails.
Later, The Kardashians star changed into a swanky black crop top, matching pants, and sandals as the pair went shopping.
The sighting comes after Kim received backlash for allowing North to wear a goth-inspired look that included a tight corset and miniskirt.
While the mature look led some fans on social media to criticize her parenting decisions, Kim is clearly not paying any mind to the haters!
