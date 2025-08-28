Kim Kardashian brushes off corset controversy with Venice Film Festival outing

Venice, Italy - Kim Kardashian and daughter North West made a fashionable arrival in Venice after the pre-teen's recent corset controversy!

Kim Kardashian rocked chic, Italian fashion while attending the Venice Film Festival. © IMAGO / Bestimage

On Thursday, the mom-daughter duo was captured attending the Venice Film Festival – a first for the 12-year-old – and naturally, they did so in style.

Kim flaunted her curves in a long, black halter dress featuring a cut-out in the middle, which she paired with pointed-toe heels and black sunglasses.

As for North, the youngster opted for a less scandalous look – a gray-and-white pinstriped dress decorated in safety pins paired with chunky boots.

Her neon blue hair made a return, though, this time being styled in two ponytails.

Later, The Kardashians star changed into a swanky black crop top, matching pants, and sandals as the pair went shopping.

The sighting comes after Kim received backlash for allowing North to wear a goth-inspired look that included a tight corset and miniskirt.