Kim Kardashian brushes off corset controversy with Venice Film Festival outing

Kim Kardashian and North West paid no mind to the haters with a trip to the Venice Film Festival after facing backlash for the pre-teen's recent corset look.

By Elyse Johnson

Venice, Italy - Kim Kardashian and daughter North West made a fashionable arrival in Venice after the pre-teen's recent corset controversy!

Kim Kardashian rocked chic, Italian fashion while attending the Venice Film Festival.  © IMAGO / Bestimage

On Thursday, the mom-daughter duo was captured attending the Venice Film Festival – a first for the 12-year-old – and naturally, they did so in style.

Kim flaunted her curves in a long, black halter dress featuring a cut-out in the middle, which she paired with pointed-toe heels and black sunglasses.

As for North, the youngster opted for a less scandalous look – a gray-and-white pinstriped dress decorated in safety pins paired with chunky boots.

Her neon blue hair made a return, though, this time being styled in two ponytails.

Later, The Kardashians star changed into a swanky black crop top, matching pants, and sandals as the pair went shopping.

The sighting comes after Kim received backlash for allowing North to wear a goth-inspired look that included a tight corset and miniskirt.

While the mature look led some fans on social media to criticize her parenting decisions, Kim is clearly not paying any mind to the haters!

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage

