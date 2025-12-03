Kim Kardashian reveals "The Ten Kimmandments" of business in new masterclass

Kim Kardashian's feeling generous this year and is gifting fans with her "Kimmandments" for creating a lucrative empire with her new masterclass!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian will give the tea behind running a successful brand with her new business masterclass!

Kim Kardashian will offer fans insight into building an empire with a new business masterclass.
Kim Kardashian will offer fans insight into building an empire with a new business masterclass.  © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Class will be in session on Thursday, December 4, for the 45-year-old mogul's new MasterClass that's all about the rules of business.

Fans looking to attend Kim's live class will have to sign up via a link that she shared via X, which also features an iron-clad "non-disclosure agreement."

Yet, TMZ did share a peek at The Kardashians star's "Ten Kimmandments" of building a lucrative brand.

Ed Sheeran defends Taylor Swift friendship after he found out about her engagement on Instagram
Taylor Swift Ed Sheeran defends Taylor Swift friendship after he found out about her engagement on Instagram

Kimmandment 1 says: "You are the product", while the eighth law reads, "Know your worth. Then add tax."

Her last – and probably most poignant – rule declares, "Because I said so."

Though Kim recently hit a snag in her law school journey when she failed the California bar exam, she does know a thing or two about growing a business empire!

The reality star's long-standing shapewear brand, SKIMS, is currently valued at $5 billion and is set to open another storefront in Dubai.

And lest we forget Kim's budding actor career as her legal drama, All's Fair, has been issued a second season!

Cover photo: DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Kim Kardashian: