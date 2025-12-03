Kim Kardashian reveals "The Ten Kimmandments" of business in new masterclass

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian will give the tea behind running a successful brand with her new business masterclass!

Kim Kardashian will offer fans insight into building an empire with a new business masterclass. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Class will be in session on Thursday, December 4, for the 45-year-old mogul's new MasterClass that's all about the rules of business.

Fans looking to attend Kim's live class will have to sign up via a link that she shared via X, which also features an iron-clad "non-disclosure agreement."

Yet, TMZ did share a peek at The Kardashians star's "Ten Kimmandments" of building a lucrative brand.

Kimmandment 1 says: "You are the product", while the eighth law reads, "Know your worth. Then add tax."

Her last – and probably most poignant – rule declares, "Because I said so."

Though Kim recently hit a snag in her law school journey when she failed the California bar exam, she does know a thing or two about growing a business empire!