Kim Kardashian captures Saint's hilarious reaction at soccer match
London, UK - Kim Kardashian and her soccer-fanatic son Saint scored some fun while attending an Arsenal FC match against Portuguese team Sporting Lisbon on Thursday!
The 42-year-old beauty mogul shared sweet snaps on her Instagram story of her oldest son with Kanye West enjoying the soccer match with his friends.
The footage featured the seven-year-old and his buddies sporting matching the London club's red and white shirts, with Saint wearing Arsenal Women's Katie McCabe's no. 15 shirt, paired with a black hoodie and joggers.
One shot showed Saint reacting to the game's painful penalty shootout finale, which left him with his head in his hands and a grimace on his face.
Kim Kardashian's sporting life
Before the game started, the Kardashians star posted a pic of the group's private box at the Emirates Stadium.
"SEND HELP," she captioned the snap of table covered in programs and PRIMe entry drinks.
This isn't the first time Kim supported her son's interest in sports and athleticism.
In December, the SKIMs owner took her son to a Los Angeles Rams NFL game for his birthday and in February, the mom of four took all of her kiddies on an epic ski-trip.
When it comes to be a cool soccer mom, it seems Kimmy Cakes has scored major points!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian