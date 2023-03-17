Kim Kardashian captures Saint's hilarious reaction at soccer match

London, UK - Kim Kardashian and her soccer -fanatic son Saint scored some fun while attending an Arsenal FC match against Portuguese team Sporting Lisbon on Thursday!

Score! Kim Kardashian and her son Saint enjoyed some soccer fun in London! © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The 42-year-old beauty mogul shared sweet snaps on her Instagram story of her oldest son with Kanye West enjoying the soccer match with his friends.

The footage featured the seven-year-old and his buddies sporting matching the London club's red and white shirts, with Saint wearing Arsenal Women's Katie McCabe's no. 15 shirt, paired with a black hoodie and joggers.

One shot showed Saint reacting to the game's painful penalty shootout finale, which left him with his head in his hands and a grimace on his face.