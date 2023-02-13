Kim Kardashian shares pics from Ski trip with four kids

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian took a break from the California heat to enjoy an adorable ski trip with her kiddos!

Kim Kardashian (c) was all smiles with her four kids during their weekend ski trip! © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The 42-year-old SKIMs owner spent her Super Bowl weekend enjoying the slopes during her wintry family getaway.

On Saturday, Kim dropped a photo dump on Instagram of her epic ski getaway with her four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Saint.

The fashionable family was decked out in ski attire with Kim sporting an all-black outfit, including a matching hat and goggles.

The Kardashians star seems to have changed her hair, as she subtly debuted honey-blonde tresses under her ski helmet.

Her eldest child and frequent TikTok buddy wore a silver ski suit and her two sons matched their mom with all-black ski outfits.

As for little Chi, the cute toddler wore a hot pink ensemble to complete the group's looks.

The snaps showed the family of five riding lifts and posing in front of the stunning mountain backdrop.

Noticeably absent from the family fun was Kim's ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West, who recently made headlines for allegedly marrying Yeezy employee Bianca Censori.