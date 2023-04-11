Kim Kardashian drops more dreamy snaps from Japan vacay

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian dropped some more stunning pics from her stylish Tokyo trip with her four kids and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope.

The West kids are certainly enjoying their time in Japan per Kim Kardashian's (l) latest Instagram snaps. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The 42-year-old beauty mogul is living the Sanrio dream whilst gallivanting around Japan with her kiddies.

On Tuesday, Kim posted more snaps from the busy family vacay on Instagram, this time highlighting the West children, whom the SKIMs owner shares with ex-hubby Kanye West.

The first few snaps featured North, Chicago, and their friend posing in front of Sanrio Puroland, with KimYe's oldest daughter still rocking those chic purple braids.

More snaps further showed the West girls joined by their cousin Penelope Disick while posing in front of what seems to be a Japanese convenience store and later going inside to grab some treats.