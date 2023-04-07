Kim Kardashian and North West's popular TikTok page temporarily taken down
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have taken TikTok by storm with their popular joint account, but it seems that their time on the app may be coming to an end!
The 42-year-old and 9-year-old North share the account @kimandnorth, which has over 15 million followers.
On Thursday, fans noticed that the page had disappeared, and anyone who searched for it would find a message that read, "Couldn't find this account."
The account was recovered after an hour, and many attributed it to an accidental ban by TikTok.
However, a source has told TMZ that there's more to the story than meets the eye.
According to the insider, it was actually Kim and Kanye West's eldest daughter behind the page's brief disappearance.
"North has been more interested in focusing her creativity in other areas lately and is taking a break from TikTok," the source said. "Like most kids, interests change often, so she may be back on as early as tomorrow — or never again."
With North no longer on board, is this the end of the mother-daughter duo's reign on TikTok?
Will Kim Kardashian and North West stop posting on TikTok?
Though Ye has shared his disapproval of North's presence on TikTok, Kim has promised to allow her daughter to "express her creativity" on the platform (with her supervision, of course).
But if North is no longer into it, it just might be the end for the popular page.
Thankfully, Kimmy still has her own TikTok with over 8 million followers, so fans will hopefully still get to enjoy some hilarious videos from the reality star!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kimandnorth