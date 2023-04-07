Kim Kardashian and North West's popular TikTok page temporarily taken down

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have taken TikTok by storm with their popular joint account , but it seems that their time on the app may be coming to an end!

North West (l) is reportedly no longer interested in making TikToks with mom Kim Kardashian (c). © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kimandnorth

The 42-year-old and 9-year-old North share the account @kimandnorth, which has over 15 million followers.

On Thursday, fans noticed that the page had disappeared, and anyone who searched for it would find a message that read, "Couldn't find this account."

The account was recovered after an hour, and many attributed it to an accidental ban by TikTok.

However, a source has told TMZ that there's more to the story than meets the eye.

According to the insider, it was actually Kim and Kanye West's eldest daughter behind the page's brief disappearance.

"North has been more interested in focusing her creativity in other areas lately and is taking a break from TikTok," the source said. "Like most kids, interests change often, so she may be back on as early as tomorrow — or never again."

With North no longer on board, is this the end of the mother-daughter duo's reign on TikTok?