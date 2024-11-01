Kim Kardashian debuts bizarre "albino alligator" Halloween costume

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian went all out in a skin-tight costume and elaborate makeup to ring in Halloween '24.

Kim Kardashian went all out in a skin-tight costume and elaborate makeup as she dressed up as an "albino alligator" for Halloween 2024. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

For a campaign by artist Alexis Stone, the 44-year-old transformed herself into a bizarre creature that could have come straight out of a horror movie.

On her Instagram page, Kim showed herself as an alligator with scaly skin, a long tail, and large claws, with her signature curves on full display in the figure-hugging look.

A series of glamorous portrait photos documented the creation of the human "albino alligator."

As Alexis revealed on Instagram, the "mammoth task" took him around two weeks from the concept drawing to the final realization.

Fans were in awe of Kim's dramatic transformation, which left the SKIMs mogul nearly unrecognizable.