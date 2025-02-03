Kim Kardashian debuts sexy new hair cut in stunning backless look
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian showed plenty of skin at the starry Fifteen Percent Gala over the weekend!
The SKIMs mogul's double-sided fashion tape put in overtime during her eye-catching appearance at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala.
Kim slayed the red carpet in a black, backless Balmain halter-style gown that featured crocodile skin embossed leather and chainmail.
The Kardashians star's daring fit also included a dramatic dip in the back that stopped right before her signature derrière.
Kim was captured posing with plenty of celebrities at the starry event, including singer Kelly Rowland.
But before the annual gala, the All's Fair star followed her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner's footsteps by making the ultimate chop!
Kimmy's longtime stylist, Chris Appleton, revealed via Instagram that the mom of four cut seven inches of her hair, writing in the post, "Love this new chop on kim, we got 7 inches off her hair! (No it's not a wig before u start lol)." New year, new Kim!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian