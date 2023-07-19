Kim Kardashian dials up the summer heat in "risky" bikini snap
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has dropped yet another thirst trap photo of her insane curves on Instagram with her latest summer snap.
The 42-year-old left very little to the imagination in her latest post she shared on Tuesday.
Kim flaunted her fit frame in a tiny, black bikini top and snakeskin-print bottoms.
For her latest photoshoot, The Kardashians star posed on top of a white curved chair as fans got a glimpse at her breathtaking background, which included palm trees and a beautiful view of the ocean.
She captioned the moment, "Risk and you shall receive."
Kimmy Cake's latest pics follow a slew of bikini shots that the mom of four has been blessing her followers with this summer!
Kim Kardashian celebrates summer with swimwear snaps
Earlier this month, the future lawyer dropped another bikini-clad snap from her Turks and Caicos trip with her besties Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro.
"Just a reminder," she wrote under the photo dump where Kim sported a baby blue SKIMs swimsuit.
In June, the SKKN mogul wore another steamy, teeny-weeny bikini set, this time in a pink hue.
Kim modeled a two-piece swimsuit that consisted of a triangle halter top and a thong bottom while lounging about near a pool.
Kim's summer is definitely sizzling with these sexy looks!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian