Kim Kardashian turns up the heat while modeling neon swimwear from SKIMS

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has again put fans to shame as she showed off her insane physique while modeling new SKIMs clothing!

Kim Kardashian showed off her summer-ready body while modeling the newest neon swimwear pieces available from her clothing brand, SKIMS. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

With summer just around the corner, the 42-year-old fashion mogul has debuted a new neon SKIMs line on her Instagram story.

Kim posted back-to-back clips of the glowing new attires from the upcoming SKIMS New Fits Everybody collection, which is set to debut on June 15.

First, the mom of four flaunted her shapely figure in a neon yellow floor-length dress with a stomach cut-out that showed off the Kardashians star's toned abs.

In the following clips, Kim modeled a strapless, neon-pink floor-length dress and bright yellow and pink SKIMS bodysuit and bikini.