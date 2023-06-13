Kim Kardashian turns up the heat while modeling neon swimwear from SKIMS
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has again put fans to shame as she showed off her insane physique while modeling new SKIMs clothing!
With summer just around the corner, the 42-year-old fashion mogul has debuted a new neon SKIMs line on her Instagram story.
Kim posted back-to-back clips of the glowing new attires from the upcoming SKIMS New Fits Everybody collection, which is set to debut on June 15.
First, the mom of four flaunted her shapely figure in a neon yellow floor-length dress with a stomach cut-out that showed off the Kardashians star's toned abs.
In the following clips, Kim modeled a strapless, neon-pink floor-length dress and bright yellow and pink SKIMS bodysuit and bikini.
Kim Kardashian opens first SKIMs pop-up shop in Europe
Kim's newest collection comes on the heels of her first-ever SKIMs pop-up shop overseas!
According to The Business of Fashion, the Kardashians star's shop will be taking over the Selfridges' ground-floor Corner Shop pop-up space through July 8.
This will be the first time Kim's European fans can get their hands on the brand's swimwear in person, per a release from the brand.
Co-founder Jens Grede said in a statement: "The pop-up experience will set the tone for the future of SKIMS in London, as the cultural and fashion destination is a key market for our global expansion."
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian