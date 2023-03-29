Kim Kardashian stuns in cheeky, bubblegum bikini for SKIMs shoot!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian was spotted modeling a very bootylicious bikini from her SKIMs swimwear line.

Kim Kardashian continues to prove she's the queen of swimwear with new SKIMS Swim snaps! © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Kimmy Cakes got back, hence her iconic nickname.

And these new cheeky pics that have surfaced on the internet further solidify why she was given that specific moniker.

On Tuesday, Page Six released snaps of the curvaceous 42-year-old reality star modeling a barely-there bikini from SKIMs Swim.

The spicy shoot shows Kim rocking a pink, surf-style zip-up top and a matching thong bottom that barely covers her infamous booty.

The unedited pics were reportedly taken on Friday in Malibu and appear to be for a campaign for budding lawyer's apparel company.

Unfortunately, this particular yet stunning two-piece swimsuit isn't available just yet on SKIMs website, but hopefully it will be before summer hits for all the ladies who are looking to grab this alluring swimsuit.

In February, Kim announced the return of the popular with an extraterrestrial theme in mind and had models sport alien heads while showcasing various pieces from the collection.

Though the campaign wasn't exactly well-received among her Instagram users.