Kim Kardashian dishes on her strict personal dating rules and biggest red flags

When looking for a potential romantic partner, everyone has different requirements, including celebs like Kim Kardashian. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

The reality star revealed her strict dating rules on Thursday’s episode of The World’s First Podcast with Erin and Sara Foster.

"My absolute red flag is just when someone doesn’t treat other people – even when no one is watching – with respect. No matter who they are, what they do," said the 44-year-old.

"They have to really understand my life and be OK with that. They’re going to have to understand my kids and their background and where they came from," she added.

"It must not be easy coming into my life. They have to be a very secure person."

It is also important to her that her values and morals match.

One thing Kim herself had to learn was that "you have to be with someone long enough to have a real big, huge fight" before making further commitments like a potential wedding – only then do you see how someone behaves when they don't get their way.

"To see how someone acts and treats you when they don’t get what they want shows you a lot about a person," she explained.