Kim Kardashian drops highlights from Real Madrid match with son Saint

Madrid, Spain - Kim Kardashian took the crown as the ultimate soccer mom at the Real Madrid match with her son Saint!

Kim Kardashian shared a look at her weekend in Spain for the Real Madrid match with her son and his friends. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 43-year-old mogul was a "lunatic soccer mom" during her weekend Spain trip with her eight-year-old son and his friends.

Kim dropped highlights from the match via her Instagram story, including Saint getting his Jersey signed by midfielder Jude Bellingham and walking out on the field.

More footage featured multiple selfies of The Kardashians star and her son posing with Bellingham's teammates David Alaba and Vinicius Junior.

Kim even snuck in a few snaps with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez on her Story.

Last year, the SKIMs founder kicked off her soccer mom crusade when she took Saint to London for an Arsenal soccer match – where she also flaunted some fashionable looks.

Kimmy Cakes and her athletic son, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, jetted off to Japan months later for the PSG and Al-Nassr game.