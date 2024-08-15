Kim Kardashian reveals her kids try to find her perfect man: "They have lists"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian apparently has four matchmakers in her little tribe!

Kim Kardashian dished on her four kids playing matchmaker and making a "list" of the perfect guy for her. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 43-year-old mogul's four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, like playing Cupid for their busy mom!

While on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Kim dished on how her children are heavily invested in her love life.

The Kardashians star confirmed that she's still single, explaining, "It's so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they're ready now, and I'm not."

She added, "They're so particular. Like they come home, they make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player. I'm like, 'If you only knew'."

The AHS star, who shares her kiddies with Kanye West, has reportedly dated NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and sparked reunion rumors with ex Pete Davidson in recent months.

Yet, Kimmy Cakes kiddies already have requirements for her next beau!