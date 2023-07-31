Kim Kardashian celebrates son Saint's "dreams coming true" on Japan soccer tour

Osaka, Japan - Kim Kardashian proved that she's a soccer mom for life with more glimpses from her time in Japan!

Kim Kardashian (l.) proved she's the ultimate soccer mom with her recent mother-son trip to Japan. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Sunday evening, the 42-year-old reality star, or should we say certified soccer mom, looked back at her time overseas with her seven-year-old son Saint West on Instagram.

The pair attended the PSG and Al-Nassr game with family friends, which, from Kim's caption, seems to be her athletic son's favorite trip yet!

In the first pic, Kim rocked a white tank that was tucked into her white-metallic pants as she posed with Saint, whom she shares with her ex, Kanye West, as well as Saint's friend and his mom.

Following this, the SKIMs founder dropped a clip of her second oldest child and his pal frantically waving at Neymar Jr. from their seats, along with pics of the two meeting soccer legend Christiano Ronaldo.

She captioned the carousel of snaps, "Soccer tour continued to Japan where the boys got to watch @psg vs. @alnassr! So thankful that our boys dreams are coming true."