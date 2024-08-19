Kim Kardashian drops rare throwback snaps with siblings – including Rob!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian got nostalgic and shared a look at her younger years with her siblings in some never-before-seen pics!

Kim Kardashian shared never-before-seen pics from her younger years with her siblings on Instagram. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 43-year-old SKIMs mogul proved her famous family will forever be iconic with never-before-seen pics of herself with Khloé, Kourtney, and Rob.

In Kim's latest Instagram dump, The Kardashians star was seen having some good ol' fashion fun with her siblings in a pool.

The post first featured Kim, KoKo, Kourt, and Rob chasing each other in the pool before the following snap showed the beauty magnate posing in a skimpy red bikini top.

More footage showed the gang playing a game of chicken, with the Poosh owner hanging onto their brother as Khloé attempted to grab Kim.

The last shot was another solo pic of Kim – who eerily resembled her daughter Chicago – striking another dramatic pose in the water.