Kim Kardashian drops rare throwback snaps with siblings – including Rob!
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian got nostalgic and shared a look at her younger years with her siblings in some never-before-seen pics!
The 43-year-old SKIMs mogul proved her famous family will forever be iconic with never-before-seen pics of herself with Khloé, Kourtney, and Rob.
In Kim's latest Instagram dump, The Kardashians star was seen having some good ol' fashion fun with her siblings in a pool.
The post first featured Kim, KoKo, Kourt, and Rob chasing each other in the pool before the following snap showed the beauty magnate posing in a skimpy red bikini top.
More footage showed the gang playing a game of chicken, with the Poosh owner hanging onto their brother as Khloé attempted to grab Kim.
The last shot was another solo pic of Kim – who eerily resembled her daughter Chicago – striking another dramatic pose in the water.
As for who won the match, even Kourtney couldn't recall as she asked in the comments, "But who won the chicken fight?" Perhaps the famous clan will spill more when The Kardashians returns for its sixth season!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian