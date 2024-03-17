Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian share sweet messages for "best brother" Rob

Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian all paid tribute to their little brother Rob with sweet messages shared in honor of his 37th birthday on Sunday.

Khloé (l.) and Kourtney (r.) Kardashian both shared old photos with their brother Rob in honor of his birthday on Sunday.
Khloé (l.) and Kourtney (r.) Kardashian both shared old photos with their brother Rob in honor of his birthday on Sunday.  © Collage: screenshot/instagram/khloékardashian & kourtneykardash

On Sunday, the reality stars came out in full force on social media to wish Rob a happy birthday.

Khloé kicked things off with an extra-lengthy caption under a series of snaps with her brother.

"Robert I couldn't be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister," she wrote, adding, "I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship that our children get to have."

The message included KoKo's "dreams" for Rob, including one particularly moving wish: "I dream that you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough."

The 39-year-old's sweet post also included a video of her kids, True and Tatum, singing Happy Birthday to Rob.

Kim also shared a throwback photo of Rob, though she opted for a much more succinct caption than the Good American founder.

Kardashian sisters celebrate Rob's 37th birthday

Kim Kardashian (l.) shared a throwback photo with her brother Rob in honor of his 37th birthday.
Kim Kardashian (l.) shared a throwback photo with her brother Rob in honor of his 37th birthday.  © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

"Happy Birthday to the sweetest funniest best brother in the world! @robkardashianofficial," Kim wrote. "I love you so much and so blessed to have u as my brother!"

While the oldest of the siblings, Kourtney, didn't share a feed post for Rob, she was active in the comments of her sister's tributes and shared photos via her story.

"the actual best brother in the world," Kourt wrote under the SKIMs mogul's post.

She also reshared two of her past posts featuring Rob, tagging him in both.

Though the only boy of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings has taken a notable step out of the public eye, it's clear the decision hasn't taken a toll on the bond with his siblings.

This is especially true for Khloé, who has shared such a close relationship with his daughter, Dream, that she's affectionately known as a "third parent" to the seven-year-old alongside Rob and his ex Blac Chyna.

Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/khloékardashian & kourtneykardash

