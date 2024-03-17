Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian share sweet messages for "best brother" Rob

Los Angeles, California - Khloé , Kim , and Kourtney Kardashian all paid tribute to their little brother Rob in honor of his 37th birthday.

Khloé (l.) and Kourtney (r.) Kardashian both shared old photos with their brother Rob in honor of his birthday on Sunday. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/khloékardashian & kourtneykardash

On Sunday, the reality stars came out in full force on social media to wish Rob a happy birthday.

Khloé kicked things off with an extra-lengthy caption under a series of snaps with her brother.

"Robert I couldn't be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister," she wrote, adding, "I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship that our children get to have."

The message included KoKo's "dreams" for Rob, including one particularly moving wish: "I dream that you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough."

The 39-year-old's sweet post also included a video of her kids, True and Tatum, singing Happy Birthday to Rob.

Kim also shared a throwback photo of Rob, though she opted for a much more succinct caption than the Good American founder.